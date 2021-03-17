हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhota Rajan

Chhota Rajan, 6 aides sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Ajay Gosalia firing case

The special MCOCA court on Tuesday (March 16) convicted and sentenced extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six others to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in relation to firing at Ajay Gosalia. 

Chhota Rajan, 6 aides sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Ajay Gosalia firing case

New Delhi: The special MCOCA court on Tuesday (March 16) convicted and sentenced extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six others to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in relation to firing at Ajay Gosalia. 

The accused, including Rajan, Kaushik Rajgaur, Satish Kalia Sunilkumar alias Piyush Tiwari, Vilas Singh, Arvind Shinde, Prakash Nikam, have also been fined upto Rs 5 lakh each.

Three unknown persons had opened fire on Ajay Gosalia leaving him seriously injured with an attempt to kill him. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on April 7, 2016 on the request of the Maharashtra government. 

Meanwhile, the notorious gangster Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar jail and serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey. This is his fourth conviction. 

In January, this year, Mumbai Sessions Court had sentenced Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case. They were accused of threatening Panvel's builder Nandu Wajekar and for an attempt to extort Rs 26 crore from him. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhota RajanChhota Rajan aidesCBI
Next
Story

Body of sadhu brutally murdered using axe found in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Must Watch

PT6M4S

'Only 45 days are left for TMC', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath