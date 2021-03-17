Chhota Rajan, 6 aides sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Ajay Gosalia firing case

New Delhi: The special MCOCA court on Tuesday (March 16) convicted and sentenced extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six others to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in relation to firing at Ajay Gosalia.

The accused, including Rajan, Kaushik Rajgaur, Satish Kalia Sunilkumar alias Piyush Tiwari, Vilas Singh, Arvind Shinde, Prakash Nikam, have also been fined upto Rs 5 lakh each.

Three unknown persons had opened fire on Ajay Gosalia leaving him seriously injured with an attempt to kill him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on April 7, 2016 on the request of the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, the notorious gangster Chhota Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar jail and serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey. This is his fourth conviction.

In January, this year, Mumbai Sessions Court had sentenced Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case. They were accused of threatening Panvel's builder Nandu Wajekar and for an attempt to extort Rs 26 crore from him.

