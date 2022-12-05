topStoriesenglish
'Congres talk aboubt Bhagwa Aatankwad...': Rahul Gandhi brutally slammed by MP's Vishwas Sarang

"The Congress that talks about Bhagwa Aatankwad (Saffron Terrorism) and conspiring about breaking Ram Mandir, will they talk about Hindu religion? There is no other religion that is more compatible than Hinduism in the world. 

Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:10 PM IST|Source: ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday said that he accepted former chief minister Kamal Nath`s challenge to debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about Hindu religion and spirituality. Sarang told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi should come and talk to me about Hindutva. Congress has a habit of making fun of God and Goddess of Hindu religion. What Rahul will talk about Hinduism, he does not know about even the initials of Hinduism."

"The Congress that talks about Bhagwa Aatankwad (Saffron Terrorism) and conspiring about breaking Ram Mandir, will they talk about Hindu religion? There is no other religion that is more compatible than Hinduism in the world. If Kamal Nath has given the challenge then he should also accept it as I have accepted it," Sarang added.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary said, "Minister Sarang should first have a debate with me on Hinduism. He does not deserve to discuss with Rahul Gandhi. He should tell RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss with Rahul Gandhi on Hinduism. Religion is only a political agenda for BJP whereas it is a faith and trust for the Congress. 

Kamal Nath had challenged that someone from BJP, RSS or Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) should sit with Rahul Gandhi and discuss Hindutva and Spirituality. Nath made the remark while talking to the media persons in Agar Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

