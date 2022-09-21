‘Congress is democracy-mukt, pariwar-yukt’: BJP's dig at Congress presidential poll

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday took a fresh dig at the Congress, which is set to hold a poll to choose its next president next month, saying candidates like employees of a family-run firm were taking permission from the owner before even entering the fray. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked the Congress claiming that more than an election, a "Mughal-style coronation" was underway.

"In which election does the candidate meet and seek `manzoori` (permission) from the family to contest an election?" said Poonawalla in an apparent reference to Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot meeting Sonia Gandhi reportedly to discuss their possible candidature in the upcoming contest.

"This proves Congress is not a party, but a family firm or a private limited company where employees were seeking permission from the owner. What is happening in Congress is not an election, but a selection and coronation," said Poonawalla.

He also referred to a remark by former union minister P Chidambaram to further target the Congress.

"P Chidambaram has already let the cat out of the bag when he said Gandhis have a pre-eminent` position. Actually, Gandhis have a permanent position. Whoever be the proxy, dummy or nominal president - remote will be with Rahul (Gandhi) like Dr Manmohan Singh`s remote was with Sonia Ji," the BJP leader further said.

Continuing his attack, Poonawalla claimed that state units of the Congress were clamouring for ‘Rahul Vapsi’ indicating that the opposition party was bereft of democracy, merit, accountability or performance and relied solely on one family. Congress is "democracy-mukt", "merit-mukt", "accountability-mukt", "performance-mukt" and only "parivar yukt", he claimed.

Poonawalla alleged that many Congress leaders themselves had shown that elections in the party were not free and fair but fake, fixed and fabricated. Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi ahead of the party’s presidential election. According to reports, Tharoor received Sonia Gandhi’s nod to enter the fray. Congress leaders have, however, held that any party member is free to contest the polls.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also met Sonia Gandhi recently. According to reports, Gehlot could also join Tharoor in the fray. However, several leaders have expressed their demand that Rahul Gandhi accepts the position.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party since he has the ability to lift the party from the crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge, said, "the entire situation has become clear regarding the election of Congress Party President. I have my personal opinion and it is the feeling of all the workers that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party at this time. He should become the president of the Congress party."

The election of the Congress president post will be held on October 17 as per the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The counting of votes will be done on October 19.