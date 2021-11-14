हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Congress launches ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh, to target BJP on inflation

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The BJP government's policies have resulted in high inflation, widespread unemployment and economic recession. We will also tell the people about the mismanagement of the Covid pandemic by the BJP government."

Congress launches 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh, to target BJP on inflation
Representational image

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress on Sunday kickstarted the first phase of its two-week ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign, during which party leaders and workers will visit the rural parts in the state in an effort to highlight the rising inflation and target the BJP government at the Centre.

"From November 14 to 29, Congress workers and leaders will march through villages and towns, speaking to people on the BJP`s policies that resulted high inflation in the country," said a state Congress spokesperson.

During the visit, they will clean Dalit habitations, distribute pamphlets on the rising prices and will stay in rural areas in the night.

As part of the campaign, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will visit the districts of Mandla, Datiya, Panna and Guna.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has also set up a control room to monitor the smooth running of the campaign.

Senior party leader and MLA P.C. Sharma will be heading the control room.

Slamming the BJP for its policies at the Centre and the state, Digvijaya Singh said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has noticed the party has taken decisions and made policies that have adversely affected the Indian economy.

"The BJP government's policies have resulted in high inflation, widespread unemployment and economic recession. We will also tell the people about the mismanagement of the Covid pandemic by the BJP government."

He said that the Congress has been raising its voice against all these issues for long and now it has decided to reach to the people through the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’.

