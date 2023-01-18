Congress leader BK Hariprasad compares Karnataka MLAs to 'prostitutes', sparks row

Hosapete: Senior Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad stoked a bitter controversy by using derogating remarks against party MLAs who had earlier joined BJP in the southern state. Slamming state minister Anand Singh and other party turncoats for switching sides, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Hariprasad allegedly compared them with "prostitutes". Singh quit Congress in 2019 to join the BJP. He was among the 17 MLAs of the then Congress and JD(S)-led coalition government in Karnataka who resigned from the party and crossed over to the BJP.

"When you didn`t give a clear mandate, we formed a coalition govt. We call by different names a woman who sells her body for food, we call her a prostitute. I leave it to you what you`ll call MLAs who sold themselves. Teach a lesson to local MLA in polls," Hariprasad said during a public meeting in Hosapete. "You have to teach a lesson to the local MLA who sold everything including his self-respect," he said while referring to Anand Singh.

Karnataka Congress leaders are using abusive language against their political opponents. BK Hariprasad & Siddaramaiah are using such language. Even during Gujarat elections, BK Hariprasad used derogatory language against PM's parents: S Prakash, BJP spox pic.twitter.com/bOjm1bm5EJ — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

While talking to news agency ANI, BJP leader S Prakash said, "They should not use such low-level words, few days ago, the Congress party compared the CM to a dog, now calling BJP MLAs "prostitutes" shows their culture."

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is claiming that Congress will share the love. Congress leaders give this kind of statement in Karnataka, so I wonder what Rahul Gandhi will say to this," Prakash added.

However, Hariprasad later retracted his statement and apologised. “BJP people have twisted and quoted my statement. They are creating unnecessary controversy about sex workers. We have great respect for sex workers. I apologise if they are hurt,” B K Hariprasad said.

BJP people have twisted and quoted my statement. They are creating unnecessary controversy about sex workers. We have great respect for sex workers. I apologise if they are hurt: LoP in Karnataka Legislative Council, BK Hariprasad https://t.co/lgU1jr1AnR pic.twitter.com/RPlQSaiIM3 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

The Congress is currently taking out a statewide bus tour called 'Praja Dhwani Yatre', jointly led by party state unit president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah ahead of the state polls. The tour covering 21 districts will see the party sharing its ideas with the people and assuring all-round development of the state while attacking the BJP government with a "charge sheet" it has prepared.

As part of the bus yatra, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the Congress coming to power, will be sharing the same vehicle until January 29.