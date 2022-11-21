‘Congress mocked me for wearing tribal attire’: Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Bharuch district

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress on Monday, saying its leaders have been oblivious to tribals for a long time, despite the fact that tribals have lived in the country since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. The prime minister was canvassing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jambusar town in the tribal-dominated Bharuch district of poll-bound Gujarat when he was mocked by Congress leaders for wearing traditional tribal attire at public functions. "For a very long time, Congress leaders remained unaware of the existence of tribals in India. Weren't they living here since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna?.. Weren't they part of the 1857 mutiny? Tribals did so many things for this country. But, Congress leaders never knew that Adivasis exist."

"Otherwise, why was there no separate ministry for tribals until Atal Bihari Vajpayee became prime minister? It was Ataljee's government at the Centre which carved out a separate ministry and allocated a budget for their welfare. Even today, Congress leaders make fun of me for wearing tribal attire," Modi made the remarks while speaking at a campaign rally. The prime minister, who has been campaigning in his home state since November 19, stated that Adivasis cannot expect Congress to improve their situation because Congress leaders mock tribal outfits and insult tribals on a regular basis.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela on Nov 22

"While past Congress candidates left tribals to fend for themselves in Gujarat, it was BJP, after coming to power, resolved their issues such as education, health, malnutrition and employment among others," he added. On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told a gathering of tribals in Surat district that they are the "first owners" of the country, but that the BJP is attempting to take away their rights. Gandhi had earlier accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the laws enacted by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to empower tribals, saying his party would strengthen them further if re-elected.

Gujarat | We have an ancient saying that we have a serious impact of where we live on our lives... this region was my workplace; living amongst the Adivasis, learning from & understanding them. Any Adivasi region is as pure as water: PM Narendra Modi, in Dahod pic.twitter.com/3w1th3fc0U — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Also Read: Pune Truck Accident: ‘Issue to be discussed with Nitin Gadkari to make this road accident free,’ says NCP leader Supriya Sule