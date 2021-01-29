हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, six senior journalists booked for sedition over January 26 violence in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi. The FIR against them has been lodged at the Sector 20 police station following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

Noida: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six senior journalists have been booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi.

The FIR against them has been lodged at the Sector 20 police station following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

The senior journalists named in the FIR are - Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath. An unidentified person has also been named in the FIR. "Yes, the FIR has been lodged," a senior Noida Police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. The Noida Police have begun an investigation into the matter, according to officials. On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day. 

Live TV

(With PTI Inputs)

