Congress only engaged in factionalism, conflict: BSF chief Mayawati slams Punjab government over power crisis

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Congress government for poor management in Punjab on Friday (July 2, 2021) in a series of tweets. The BSP chief said that the ruling party in Punjab is only engaged in factionalism, tussle and conflict. While making the comments, Mayawati also added that the people of Punjab should vote for BSP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the next Assembly polls.

"Congress government is responsible for poor management of industry-business, agriculture, farming in Punjab. All of this has been badly affected due to the power crisis in State. The ruling government is only engaged in factionalism, tussle and conflict. Public needs to take its cognizance," said Mayawati in a tweet.

1. पंजाब में बिजली के गंभीर संकट से आमजन-जीवन, उद्योग-धंधे व खेती-किसानी आदि बुरी तरह से प्रभावित, जो यह साबित करता है कि वहाँ की कांग्रेस सरकार आपसी गुटबाजी, खींचतान व टकराव आदि में उलझकर जनहित व जनकल्याण की ज़िम्मेदारी को तिलांजलि दे चुकी है, जिसका जनता को संज्ञान लेना ज़रूरी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 3, 2021

In her next tweet, the BSP chief urged the people to make sure they form the government with a full majority in the state.

"Therefore, for the better future of Punjab and the well-being of its people, lies in the fact that they get rid of the Congress government and I request to all, that in the upcoming assembly make sure Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP alliance form the government with full majority," she added.

On the other hand, earlier on Friday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had also attacked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and said that the state government would not have to go for power cuts "if we act in the right direction".

Additionally, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also extended his support towards Mayawati’s statement and said "Bahenji Mayawati has rightly pointed out that Congress leaders in Punjab are only interested in fighting for the spoils of office and that concerns of people including paddy farmers and common man who are facing power cuts are of no concern to them," Badal said.

Bahenji @Mayawati has rightly pointed out that Congress leaders in Punjab are only interested in fighting for the spoils of office & that concerns of ppl including paddy farmers & common man who are facing power cuts is of no concern to them. https://t.co/0qD6SJvx2F — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, SAD and BSP had announced their alliance to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections on June 12, 2021. Out of 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly, BSP will contest on 20 seats and SAD will contest the remaining 97 seats. The Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.

