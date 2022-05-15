हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
‘Bharat Jodo’ padyatra

Congress to launch ‘Bharat Jodo’ padyatra, will soon have internal reform task force: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced that the party will embark on a "Bharat Jodo" padyatra from October 2, reports IANS.

File Photo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced that the party will embark on a "Bharat Jodo" padyatra from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and will also set a task force for internal reforms within a week. An advisory body to advise the Congress President in day-to-day functioning will also be constituted, she said in her concluding remarks at last day of the party`s three-day `Chintan Shivir` (brainstorming camp) in this Rajasthan city. "We will launch a national Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gandhi Jayanti this year. All of us will participate in it. The Yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault, and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people," Gandhi said.

"A compact Task Force will be set up to drive the process of internal reforms that are essential and that has been discussed in different groups here at Udaipur. These reforms with focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will cover all aspects of the organisation including structure, rules for appointments to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management. The composition of the Task Force will be notified in the next two-three days," she added.

Gandhi said that an advisory group drawn from the Congress Working Commitee, the party`s highest decision-making authority, that would meet regularly under her chairpersonship to discuss and deliberate upon political issues and challenges before the party.

 

