United Nations

Consistently supported Palestinian nation-building efforts, says India at UNSC

File photo

New Delhi: India has reiterated its position on the Israel-Palestine conflict and pointed out its consistent support to ‘Palestinian nation-building efforts’ during a discussion on the issue at the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at the meet, India's envoy to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti highlighted New Delhi's human resource development and institutional building for Palestine and has currently undertaken several projects in many sectors, including health, education and technology of around USD 72 million.

India has also provided over 250 scholarships for Palestinian youth and officials on an annual basis. Amid the covid pandemic, Tirumurti said, "India has supplied critical life saving drugs and medical equipment to Palestine as assistance".

On the peace process, the Indian envoy reaffirmed India's policy for ‘just and comprehensive’ solutions to the Israel-Palestine conflict, welcoming ‘all peaceful efforts to achieve the two-State solution, through direct negotiations between the two parties.’

New Delhi's policy on the issue has been support for a sovereign and independent Palestine living side by side in peace and security with Israel.

 

