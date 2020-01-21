Cop martyred, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora; 2 jawans injured

New Delhi: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir was martyred and two Indian Army jawans were injured during an encounter which broke in Awanitpora region on Tuesday. One terrorist was also neutralised in the fierce gunbattle. According to inputs received, the encounter broke out on in a dense forest area in south Kashmir today morning after security forces received inputs of the presence of at least 2-3 terrorists in the region.

In the meantime, the identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist are yet to be ascertained.

On January 21, at least three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian. One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Sheikh, responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People`s Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.

The other terrorist killed in the encounter is Waseem Wani, a resident of Shopian while the identity of the third terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

As per the preliminary reports, the encounter took place in the Wachi area of Shopian where the terrorists were hiding in a house. It was a joint operation by the Army, the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.