Cost of RT-PCR test, COVID beds revised in Uttar Pradesh, check all details here

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh medical department in an attempt to increase the COVID-19 testing in the state have come up with numerous plans, including revising price of RT-PCR tests.

The RT-PCR COVID-19 tests are considered the most reliable diagnosis to detect coronavirus, at private hospitals and labs.

According to the latest notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare’s Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad the price of RT-PCR tests have now been fixed at Rs 700 in all the private hospitals, where as the private labs can charge an individual a total of Rs 900 if the sample is being collected from the patient's home.

Additionally, the state authorities have also fixed the cost of an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 18,000 per day and Rs 15,000 per day if the bed is without a ventilator in NABH accredited private hospitals.

Whereas, in the Non-NABH accredited private hospitals can charge a patient Rs 15,000 for ICU bed with a ventilator and Rs 13,000 without ventilator care.

