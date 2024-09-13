Advertisement
'Couldn't Break Me': Arvind Kejriwal To Supporters As He Walks Out Of Jail

After being released from Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his renewed resolve saying that the prison term has made him 100-times stronger.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today lambasted the rival BJP as he walked out of the Tihar Jail after getting bail from the Supreme Court in the alleged corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kejriwal was initially arrested by the CBI on June 26 in this case. The Supreme court today put certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he shall not make any public comments about the case and shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted. 

After being released from Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his renewed resolve, stating, "Today I want to say that I have come out of jail and my courage has increased 100 times...The walls of their jail cannot break me, weaken my courage...I will pray to god to continue showing me the right path and I will continue fighting against all the power who are trying to weaken the country and divide the country."

Kejriwal also reflected on his struggles, noting, "I have faced numerous challenges in my life, but God has always supported me. This time, too, my faith and honesty have been my pillars of strength."

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue court issued a warrant for Kejriwal's release from Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in connection with a corruption case involving the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Earlier, the apex court had also granted him interim bail in a related money laundering case. Special Judge Rakesh Syal approved the release warrant after accepting two surety bonds and expedited the process by sending the release warrant through a special messenger.

