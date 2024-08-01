Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar In Quota Misuse Case

A Delhi court refused to grant anticipatory bail to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who faces allegations of cheating and misusing OBC and PwD quota benefits on Thursday. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala emphasized the need for an investigation into possible internal assistance from the UPSC in Khedkar's case. The judge also expanded the investigation scope, instructing the Delhi Police to probe whether others have improperly benefited from OBC and PwD quotas.

Following these developments, the UPSC annulled Khedkar's candidacy and barred her from future examinations. The decision came after a hearing on Wednesday where Khedkar's lawyer cited an "imminent threat of arrest." Both the prosecution and UPSC counsel argued against her bail, accusing her of exploiting the system.

The UPSC counsel warned of her potential to further abuse the law, describing her as a "resourceful person." Khedkar stands accused of providing false information in her UPSC Civil Services Examination application for the year 2022.