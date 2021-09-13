हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covaxin

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin likely to get WHO nod this week

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and had discussed over the global health body's approval for the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech&#039;s Covaxin likely to get WHO nod this week
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: The much-awaited nod by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is likely to be given this week, the ANI news agency reported on Monday (September 13, 2021). The development comes a month after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the global health body's approval for the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine.

This is to be noted that all documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to WHO as of July 9 following which the review process by the global health body had commenced.

ALSO READ | Six Indian states and UTs vaccinate all adults with first COVID-19 dose

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Covaxin was approved for emergency use in India on January 3. 

Bharat Biotech in its Phase 3 trial results of Covaxin had claimed that it demonstrates overall vaccine efficacy of 77.8%. The Hyderabad-based company had said that the Covaxin has been proven 'safe' in India's largest efficacy trial and shared the final Phase-3 Pre-Print data published on medRxiv.

Meanwhile, the Office of Mansukh Mandaviya informed that India on Monday achieved the milestone of administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. 

ALSO READ | Do you know how to identify fake Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines? Check here

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covaxinWHOCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

India, US launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of Agenda 2030 Partnership

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer celebrates the success of PV Sindhu!