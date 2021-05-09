27 states, UTs impose lockdown-like restrictions as nation hit by COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: India has been facing a heavy wave of COVID-19 infections with the number of cases surging across the nation on a daily basis.

This sudden surge in cases due to the various new infectious strains of COVID-19 clubbed with complacency in regard to following the pandemic rules and guidelines has forced many states and UTs in the nation to impose lockdown-like restrictions.

The Indian government is also battling criticism for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even as COVID-19 cases were surging.

India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll of 4,187. The health ministry reported 4,092 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362.

New cases rose by 403,738, just shy of the record and increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.

With an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals and with morgues and crematoriums overflowing, experts have said the actual numbers for COVID-19 cases and fatalities could be far higher than reported.

India, being the world's largest vaccine producing nation, has fully vaccinated just over 34.3 million, or only 2.5%, of its 1.35 billion population as of Sunday, according to data from the government’s Co-WIN portal.

Support has been pouring in from around the world in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (May 9) extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data recorded on May 9.

The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Maharashtra reported daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections.

Here is a look at COVID-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories according to the latest news:

Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it has now been extended till May 17.

Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of corona curfew with strict lockdown-like curbs till May 17.

Haryana, which was under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 17.

Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24, though curbs continue to be in place since last month.

Jharkhand had extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as "Health Safety Week".

Chhattisgarh has announced weekend lockdown while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

Madhya Pradesh has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with only essential services allowed.

Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 PM to 6 AM) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in district like Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

Goa government has imposed a curfew from May 9 to May 24. It lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, though restrictions were continuing.

West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 AM of May 10 to 4 AM of May 17.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- for the entire month starting Saturday.

Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

Sikkim imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 10.

Uttarakhand has decided to impose a strict COVID curfew from May 11 to May 18.

Himachal Pradesh has imposed lockdown or "corona curfew" in the state from May 7 to May 16.

Kerala has lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

Tamil Nadu is under lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

Puducherry has extended lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

