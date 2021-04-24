हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 crisis: Fresh restrictions in Tamil Nadu, know what will remain closed

COVID-19: Cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls and similar spaces where large crowds can gather will be shut in Tamil Nadu. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (April 24) announced stringent measures in order to tackle the worrisome spike in COVID-19 cases. 

The lockdown-like restrictions will come into force from 4 am on April 26. 

Here is a list of all that will be closed from Tuesday: 

1. Cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls and similar spaces where large crowds can gather. 

2. Big format shops, shopping malls, supermarkets located in shopping malls. 

3. Salons, spas, barbershops, beauty parlours in Chennai and other cities, towns. 

4. Dine-in at hotels, restaurants, mess, tea stalls has been banned. 

5. Devotees will not be allowed at places of worship, only staff can perform rituals. 

6. No temple functions, even if permission was granted earlier. Only staff can conduct the event. No permission for new events. 

7. No dine-in services at hotels, even for guests staying there. 

8. Sport training facilities and academies have been shut. 

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had announced several curbs including night curfew, ban on tourists at the hill stations and complete lockdown on Sundays with essential services exempted, in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. 

As per the new guidelines, food delivery from hotels/restaurants is permitted between the timings- 6 am till 10 am, 12 noon till 3 p.m., and 6 pm till 9 pm, IANS reported.

While vegetable, meat and fish shops, movie theatres, shopping malls and commercial establishments will remain closed. 

