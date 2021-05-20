COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to interact with DMs of 10 states, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 20) will hold a review meet on COVID-19 with District Magistrates (DM) and field officials of 10 states.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to participate in the meeting called by PM Modi, ANI reported. The PM will assess the COVID-19 management in the districts as well as discuss ways to enhance the vaccination drive.

Besides West Bengal, the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and DMs of nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Haryana will also attend the meeting.

On Tuesday, the PM had interacted with district officials of Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

India recorded over 2.76 lakh (2,76,070) fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 2.57 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday. 3,874 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in a single day which took the death toll to 2,66,207.

