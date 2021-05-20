हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to interact with DMs of 10 states, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to participate in the meeting called by PM Modi. 

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to interact with DMs of 10 states, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 20) will hold a review meet on COVID-19 with District Magistrates (DM) and field officials of 10 states. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to participate in the meeting called by PM Modi, ANI reported. The PM will assess the COVID-19 management in the districts as well as discuss ways to enhance the vaccination drive. 

Besides West Bengal, the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and DMs of nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Kerala and Haryana will also attend the meeting. 

On Tuesday, the PM had interacted with district officials of Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. 

India recorded over 2.76 lakh (2,76,070) fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 2.57 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday. 3,874 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in a single day which took the death toll to 2,66,207. 

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNarendra ModiMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

India records over 2.76 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,874 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT8M2S

DNA: The changing trend of giving gifts in the world