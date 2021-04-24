हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi donates Rs 1.17 crore from MPLAD fund for her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli

Sonia Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, penned a letter to the DM and said that she wants to contribute Rs 1.17 lakh from her MPLAD fund. 

COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi donates Rs 1.17 crore from MPLAD fund for her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday (April 23) urged the Rae Bareli District Magistrate to utilize her Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund to combat rising cases of COVID-19 virus in the city.

Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, penned a letter to the DM and said that she wants to contribute Rs 1.17 lakh from her MPLAD fund for the safety of the people from the deadly coronavirus. Further, she requested the DM to employ her funds for purchasing COVID-19 related equipment.

“At present, COVID-19 pandemic is widespread in the district besides the entire country, due to which the public is facing extreme difficulties. Therefore, my MPLAD fund should be spent in purchasing necessary equipment and other items, to save the people of my constituency Rae Bareli from the deadly pandemic,” the letter by Gandhi read. 

On April 17, Sonia Gandhi had slammed the central government for its "gross unpreparedness" and "adhocism" in tackling the COVID-19 crisis. Chairing a meet of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi had said that despite a year to prepare, Centre is caught off guard as the second wave of coronavirus hit. 

Discussing ways of dealing with the coronavirus crisis, Gandhi had demanded that the government should reduce the immunization age to 25 years from the current 45 years. 

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported a record 37,238 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection tally to over 10 lakh. While 196 fatalities took the death toll to 10,737 in the state. The active cases have reached 2,73,653 in the state, the Health Ministry data said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonia GandhiCOVID-19CoronavirusMPLAD fund
Next
Story

CBSE Board changes question pattern, increases competency-based questions

Must Watch

PT9M13S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day