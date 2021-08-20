COVID third wave: Himachal Pradesh schools to stay closed till August 28

Shimla: Schools in Himachal Pradesh will not be allowed to reopen till August 28, as per an order from the Revenue Department of the state`s Disaster Management Cell issued on Friday (August 20).

Only teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend the school, the order said.

Residential schools, however, will continue to function while following the COVID guidelines issued by the state education department.

Those violating these measures will be punishable as per law, the order stated.

Meanwhile, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday that the Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 and a provision of Rs 23,123 crore has been made for this purpose.

He said special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

Thakur, who is on a five-day 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' in his home state Himachal Pradesh, was speaking to reporters here. This is his maiden visit to the state since being sworn in as a Union Cabinet minister last month.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19. A provision of Rs 23,123 crore has been made to deal with it, said Thakur, who is also the minister for youth affairs and sports.

Special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care as experts fear that the third wave may affect children more than others. The Centre has also set aside Rs 35,000 crore for free COVID vaccination, he said.

