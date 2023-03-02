CRPF Gets New Anti-Terror Vehicle In A Boost For Security Forces in Kashmir

To ensure the least collateral damage and successful Anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made and inducted a bomb/bulletproof armoured vehicle also known as CSRV (critical situation response vehicle) to fight terrorism in Kashmir. The latest all-terrain highly sophisticated vehicle 'CSRV' has given a shot in the arm to the Central Reserve Police Force engaged in counter-terror operations in the valley.

M S Bhatia, IG, CRPF Operations, Kashmir said, "It was indigenously built by CRPF's Research and Development wing. This acts like a force multiplier, in situations like narrow lanes and by-lanes where you need to intervene in a room or house where a terrorist is holding up, the vehicle has the manoeuvrability to leverage such situations effectively. For example, this vehicle has a bulletproof Morcha. It has a hydraulic system and can be raised to the second floor of the house as well. It has steer and skid technology, it can revolve 360 degrees, in narrow lanes and by lanes, it can enter easily. Right now, we have two such vehicles, and since it's been designed by our own team, we are using it extensively."

The fully bulletproof CSRV and the JCBs have a cabin mounted on a forklift for security personnel to gain an advantage of height against the adversary without being exposed to danger. The CSRV cabin provides 180-degree protection while the JCBs have 360-degree protection for the soldiers inside the bullet-proof cabin. The CRPF says the new technology acts as a force multiplier and morale booster for the soldiers.

Alok Awasthy, DIG Operations CRPF, Kashmir said, "While soldiers are using this vehicle, their confidence boosts tremendously, because they are sure of their security. The vehicle has grade four bullet-proofing so no bullet or grenade can harm them. It automatically increases confidence and accuracy giving 100 percent result. We are using the best of the best equipment available in the country and world, after the Pulwama attack, we have been provided with all kinds of facilities which one soldier can think of. We are fully equipped and well trained and these are the things giving results on the ground."

CRPF has had a major modernisation in the last four years. From arms and ammunition to surveillance equipment like the latest guns and high-tech surveillance gadgets have been provided to the soldiers on the ground by the government which includes joint venture carbons rifle, PSG 1A1, Explosive detector, Handheld thermal Imaging, Through wall Radar, MI machine Gun 7, Latest Bulletproof and new bunker vehicles.