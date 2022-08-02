NewsIndia
The CUET PG 2022 exams will commence on September 1 and will be concluded on September 11, 2022, scroll down for more details.

CUET PG 2022: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday (August 2) announced the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 exam dates. Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman informed that the CUET PG examinations will be held from September 1 to Sep7 and September 9 to Sep 11, 2022. 

"The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on," tweeted UGC Chairman.

The detailed schedule for the CUET PG exam along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA on the official website - nta.ac.in, he informed in a tweet.

"NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023," said the UGC chairman.

According to UGC chairman Kumar, the CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission to participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. 

