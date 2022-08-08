NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022 schedule RELEASED at cuet.nta.nic.in, Exams from THIS DATE- check complete schedule here

CUET PG complete exam schedule is released, scroll down for the direct link of exam schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

CUET PG 2022 schedule RELEASED at cuet.nta.nic.in, Exams from THIS DATE- check complete schedule here

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate, CUET PG exam schedule is released. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET PG exam 2022 from September 1, 2022. As per the CUET PG exam schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, UGC chairman announced the CUET PG exam dates and today NTA has released the Paper code wise time table. Candidates who have registered for CUET PG exam 2022 can check the complete time table below. Candidates can visit the official website--cuet nta.nic.inof CUET PG 2022 to check the detailed exam schedule.

Complete exam schedule here

The CUET PG exam will be conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm, as per the official notice.

The examination will be conducted for 3.57 lakh candidates who will be appearing in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. The admit card and date of advance city intimation will be announced by the Agency in due course of time.

CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. The CUET PG - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

