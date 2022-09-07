CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Answer key was expected to be released on 6 September but according to the latest reports CUET UG Answer key has been delayed due to NEET UG 2022 result preparation and will be out after NEET UG results.. As per reports, the answer key for the CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions will release on 7 September after NEET Result. Once released, students would be able to download their CUET 2022 answer key from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the latest reports, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer key on September 7, 2022. Based on this date, the CUET 2022 result is expected to be declared by September 13 or 14, 2022.

CUET UG 2022: Here is how to download Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET 2022 exam for UG admissions was conducted in six phases. Phase 6 of the CUET exam concluded on August 30, 2022. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the common university entrance exam, CUET.