Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Full list of trains cancelled/diverted by Indian Railways

Indian Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1st to 3rd May. 

Cyclone Fani: Full list of trains cancelled/diverted by Indian Railways

PURI: Rail and flight services in Odisha are likely to remain acutely disrupted over the next two days as Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in nearly two decades is due to make landfall on Friday morning at around 9:30 AM.

More than 220 trains on the Kolkata-Chennai route have been cancelled until Saturday, the railway and aviation ministry officials said.

It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains - 7 trains on 3rd May, one train on 4th May, one train on 6th May and one train on 7th May. 

Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1st to 3rd May. 

 

Here's the list of trains cancelled by the East Coast Railways on May 3:

Originating station: Howrah

Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express
Falaknuma Express
Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto
East Coast Express
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express
Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express
Coromandal Express
Howrah-Mysuru Express
Howrah-Puri Express
Howrah-Tirupati Express

Originating station: Santragchi

Santragchi-MGR Chennai Central AC Express
Santragchi-Puri Special

Originating station: Shalimar

Shalimar-Bhuj Express
Shalimar-Trivandrum Express

Originating station: Haldia

Haldia-MGR Chennai Central Express

Originating station: Kharagpur

Kharagpur-Villupuram Express

According to Railways officials, announcements about the special trains as well as the cancellations are being made across beaches and tourists spots to help tourists.

Both railways and DGCA have issued advisories for passengers as well as operators.

Cyclone Fani is likely to cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of the temple town of Puri on Friday at around 9:30 am, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph, according to India Meteorological Department.

