हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Jawad

Cyclone Jawad threat: East Coast Railway cancels 95 trains till December 4

In view of the cyclonic storm hitting Odisha, ECoR said 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4. 

Cyclone Jawad threat: East Coast Railway cancels 95 trains till December 4
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway on Thursday said it has cancelled operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday in the wake of predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast.

As a precautionary measure for the safety of passengers, 95 mail and express trains originating from different places and passing through the region have been cancelled from December 2-4, an ECoR statement said.

The India Meteorological Department said as of 12.43 pm, the low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea has moved west-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, the weather office said.

“Then, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach south Odisha coast around December 4 morning,” the IMD said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cyclone JawadOdishaTrainsEast Coast railwayTrains cancelledcyclone jawad 2021
Next
Story

Omicron now in India! Two cases confirmed in Karnataka, check details

Must Watch

PT9M43S

Badhir News:Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Shakumbhari University in Saharanpur