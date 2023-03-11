topStoriesenglish2582410
NewsIndia
SWATI MALIWAL

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's SHOCKING Revelation: 'Was Sexually Abused By Father, He Used To...'

Swati Maliwal said that same torture gave her the courage to become a social worker and work against such men in society.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's SHOCKING Revelation: 'Was Sexually Abused By Father, He Used To...'

In a shocking revelation, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal today said that she was sexually abused by her father as a child. Maliwal, while speaking to the media after attending an event in Delhi, said that her father sexually abused and tortured her till the time she lived with him. The DCW chief added that same torture gave her the courage to become a social worker and work against such men in society.

"I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," Swati Maliwal said while expressing her ordeal.

Swati Maliwal - Not the first leader to speak up against the molestation

Just days ago, actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar had also made similar allegations against her father. Khushbu Sundar said that her father used to abuse her at the age of 8, which she described as the "toughest" thing.

When she was 15 years old, she started revolting against her father who then left the family in the lurch, the actor-politician said at the "We The Women" town hall organised by Mojo Story in Jaipur recently.

"The toughest thing which took me long, not to forget, not to forgive but put it behind me and move forward was the abuse I faced as a child by my father. When a child is abused it scars the child for life," she said.

Live TV

Live Tv

Swati MaliwalSexual abuseSwati Maliwal Sexual AbuseSexual Abuse Statement Swati Maliwal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?