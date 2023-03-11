DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's SHOCKING Revelation: 'Was Sexually Abused By Father, He Used To...'

In a shocking revelation, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal today said that she was sexually abused by her father as a child. Maliwal, while speaking to the media after attending an event in Delhi, said that her father sexually abused and tortured her till the time she lived with him. The DCW chief added that same torture gave her the courage to become a social worker and work against such men in society.



"I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," Swati Maliwal said while expressing her ordeal.

#WATCH | "I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up, I used to hide under the bed," DCW chief Swati Maliwal expresses her ordeal alleging her father sexually assaulted her during childhood pic.twitter.com/GsUqKDh2w8 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

Swati Maliwal - Not the first leader to speak up against the molestation



Just days ago, actor and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar had also made similar allegations against her father. Khushbu Sundar said that her father used to abuse her at the age of 8, which she described as the "toughest" thing.



When she was 15 years old, she started revolting against her father who then left the family in the lurch, the actor-politician said at the "We The Women" town hall organised by Mojo Story in Jaipur recently.



"The toughest thing which took me long, not to forget, not to forgive but put it behind me and move forward was the abuse I faced as a child by my father. When a child is abused it scars the child for life," she said.

