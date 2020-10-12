Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 bridges made by BRO to facilitate military transport

New Delhi: In a move to facilitate military transport across 7 States/Union Territories, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (October 12) inaugurated 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The inauguration was done via video-conferencing.

During the inauguration event, Rajnath Singh launched an attack on China and Pakistan saying, ''At a time when the nation is going through various problems caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan and China are creating disputes at around seven thousand kilometers of the shared borders as part of a mission.''

Rajnath Singh said that the construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and north-east areas. He added, ''Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year.''

"Despite facing the challenges posed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation at the borders India has been resolute in its response. The nation has also been successful in completing its infrastructure projects under the inspiring leadership of our PM Narendra Modi,'' said Singh.

Singh also laid the foundation Stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.