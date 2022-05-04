Eight-month-old boy found dead in water tank on rooftop in Delhi's Dallupura

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, an eight-month-old baby drowned on Tuesday (May 3) in a rooftop water tank in east Delhi's Dallupura area, PTI reported.

As per the news agency, Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital contacted the New Ashok Nagar police station about the admission of the baby boy by his father Pintu Kumar, after the baby was found in the water tank of his house.

The child was declared brought dead by the hospital, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that as per the preliminary inquiry, Poonam, the mother of the child, had gone outside her house leaving her three kids (aged 4.5 years, 2.5 years and eight months) in a room that was closed from outside.

However, when she returned and could not find the eight-month-old boy, she began searching for him and found the baby drowned in the tank on the roof of the building. The family stays on the second floor of the building, the police added.

The DCP said they are not ruling out any possibility and the body of the child has been preserved in the mortuary for autopsy. “Police are investigating how the child reached the roof of the building when the room was locked from the outside,” a senior police officer said, as per PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

