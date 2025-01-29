Delhi Election 2025 Exit Poll Date Out: Check BJP vs AAP vs Congress Result Prediction Time

Delhi Election Exit Poll Result 2025: The 70-member Delhi assembly election is all set to take place on February 5 and the counting of votes will be held on February 8. While there is speculation of a close fight between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, an aggressive campaign by Congress has made the contest interesting. The voters of Delhi will choose 70 of their MLAs from the total of 699 candidates in the fray.

National Capital has 1,55,24,858 voters including 83,49,645 male and 71,73,952 female besides 1,261 third-gender. This shows an increase of 1.09% over the electors in the draft elector roll published on 29.10.2024.

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Poll Result Date and Time

The people are eagerly waiting for the exit poll results. However, as per the Election Commission of India, the exit poll results will be out on February 5 after 6 pm. As per the ECI guidelines, the exit poll results can't be declared before the polling concludes.

Delhi Election 2020 Results

In the 2020 Assembly Election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained power by winning 62 seats while the BJP managed to win only eight seats. The Congress failed to impress once again as it did not open its account in the polls.

Close Contest On Dozens Of Seats

The 2025 elections are witnessing a close contest on at least dozens of seats with the ruling AAP facing not only anti-incumbency but also the heat of the alleged liquor scam. All the political parties have promised to rain freebies if voted to power.