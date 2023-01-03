DCW chief slams 'cheap statements' in Kanjhawala death case, says ‘Stop Victim Shaming’

New Delhi: Kanjhawala death case has left everyone stunned in the country, but what is more shocking is victim blaming which is going on. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday slammed "cheap statements'' being shown on TV in connection with the Kanjhawala case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming. "Cheap statements of the hotel owner are being shown on TV since morning wherein he is saying that the women had consumed alcohol, were fighting and he had thrown them out. If the women were fighting after being intoxicated, police would have been called. Why were they kicked out of the hotel late at night? What is the proof of intoxication? STOP VICTIM SHAMING!" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

सुबह से होटल मालिक के घटिया बयान TV पे दिखाए जा रहे हैं, वो कह रहा है लड़कियों ने शराब पी थी, झगड़ा कर रही थीं और मैंने उन्हें बाहर निकाल दिया। अगर लड़कियाँ नशा करके झगड़ा कर रही तो पुलिस बुलाते, देर रात में उन्हें होटल से क्यूँ निकाला? नशे का क्या सबूत है? STOP VICTIM SHAMING! January 3, 2023

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in the Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday. Sources said the victim and her female friend were partying with four or five of their friends in a hotel, sources said. The hotel manager has revealed that the deceased Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, had a fight in the hotel after which they left the hotel on a scooty.

Also read: Delhi Kanjhawala case: ‘She just got up and fled to her home,’ DCW chief demands probe against Anjali's friend

"Both of them were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty," said the Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left). According to the Delhi Police, some boys have been detained for questioning who were seen with them at the hotel.

The 20-year-old woman, who was killed in an accident, was not alone at the time of the incident, said the Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, during a press conference on the Kanjhawala accident case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometers in the national capital on Sunday. The Chief Minister said that the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the family of the deceased woman and assured that the woman will get justice.

(With inputs from PTI)