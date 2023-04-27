Delhi Man Dupes Woman Of Rs 90,000 On Pretext Of Retrieving Blocked Instagram Account, Held

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for allegedly extorting Rs 90,000 from a woman under the guise of retrieving her blocked social media account, news agency PTI reported. The accused, Juned Beg, a Jamia Nagar resident, falsely reported her Instagram account as abusive and later promised to recover it in exchange for money, PTI quoted Delhi Police as saying. The woman had over eight lakh followers on her Instagram account.

"On March 29, a woman complained that her Instagram account with over eight lakh followers had been blocked, after which one Sam texted her on WhatsApp saying he could unblock her account," said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

"The accused initially charged her Rs 10,000 and later demanded more money, threatening to delete her account, after which she transferred a total of Rs 80,000 to the various bank accounts provided by the fraudster, according to the officer," DCP added.

A case was registered at Dwarka cyber cell police station and during the investigation. A police team was able to track down the accused and recover a mobile phone from his possession, news agency IANS reported.

"During the investigation, the police traced the mobile number to Beg and arrested him from Zakir Nagar near Batla House," PTI quoted DCP Vardhan as saying.

The accused reportedly used to target Instagram accounts with a large number of followers and look for content that had abusive language. He would then report the account to Instagram and approach the account holder with the promise of unblocking the account for a sum of money.

The police have urged Instagram users to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity on their accounts immediately. They have also assured the public that they will continue to monitor such cases and take strict action against those involved in online extortion.

