Delhi MCD polls: BJP announces 2nd list of 18 candidates; all 250 candidates file nominations on last day

New Delhi: Accompanied by senior party leaders, all 250 BJP candidates filed their nomination papers for the MCD polls on the last date on Monday. The party announced its second list of 18 candidates in the early hours of Monday (November 14, 2022) and replaced official candidates in nine wards just hours before the nomination process concluded. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta interacted with party candidates in several wards. At ITO he said the party is going to perform better than before in the MCD polls. The BJP won 181 of the 272 MCD wards in the polls in 2017. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who accompanied party candidates from wards in his Badarpur Assembly segment, said "Delhiites will vote for the BJP and help it win the MCD elections for the fourth time."

The Delhi BJP has won all the civic body polls since 2007. "All the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates filed their nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections amid fervour and jubilation," said a Delhi BJP statement. State party affairs in-charge and national vice president of BJP Baijayant Jai Panda visited Pusa Institute and met party candidates of all six wards of Moti Nagar and Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituencies.

"The BJP will fight the election on the strength of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor of Delhi as well as the work of the party's previous tenure in municipal corporations and will emerge victorious," Panda said.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accompanied MCD poll candidates from his constituency and boosted their morale before filing nomination papers. "Delhiites themselves will defeat the AAP on December 4 if BJP candidates reach out to voters in their wards and expose the corruption and inaction of the Kejriwal government," Tiwari said.

BJP's MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood accompanied candidates from wards in Janakpuri Assembly segment, for filing nomination papers. He asserted the BJP will win 200 seats in the MCD polls. Delhi BJP co incharge Alka Gujrar, former state presidents Satish Upadhyay and Vijender Gupta, party MLAs, and office bearers too joined the candidates.