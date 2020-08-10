Delhi Police busts factory supplying weapons to criminals on fake licenses; two held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended two accused in connection with supplying illegal weapons to history sheeters of Uttar Pradesh using fake licenses, who were then selling it to Delhi based criminals.

The two accused including the owner of the Gun House in Karnal (Haryana) were held after Delhi Police received secret information on August 4, 2020, that illegal arms are being supplied from UP to Delhi and one person was going to arrive near the India Gate area to deliver a consignment to criminals.

Subsequently, a team led by Inspector Vijay Shanwal along with other officials was constituted under the supervision of ACP Yadav (Cyber Cell, Crime Branch).

Accordingly, a raid was conducted at Tilak Marg near India Gate and one suspected person namely Insar Khan (31) who hails from Baghpat (UP) was overpowered by the team. One 0.32 bore automatic pistol made in Ordinance Factory of Kolkata with one extra magazine and five live cartridges were also recovered from Insar's possession.

The other accused, Paras Chopra (36), who is the owner of the Chopra Gun House in Karnal was also apprehended. Paras told that they used to sell arms, weapons to criminals without verification of arms license and they did not use to maintain a proper record of the arms buyers as per the government guidelines.

On sustained interrogation, it was found that Insar is working at the Ministry of Labour & Employment in New Delhi at a post of Junior Statistical Officer and was the main person behind supplying arms and weapons.

Insar disclosed that he had collected the recovered pistol from a history-sheeter of Baghpat called Deepak, aka, Furtila.

He further disclosed that they buy the automatic pistols from the Gun Houses on fake arms license.

A raid was then conducted at the house of Deepak, wherein, 14 live cartridges and one magazine of the pistol were recovered from his house.

Notably, Deepak is involved in more than 15 different crime-related cases in UP.

Further investigation and raids are being conducted against gun houses involved in this racket and against those who received or bought such arms and ammunition through this gang in order to prevent the use of such sophisticated weapons by the criminals.