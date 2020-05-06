Delhi police cyber crime cell arrests admin of Instagram private chat group Bois Locker Room

The CyPAD Unit (Cyber Crime Cell) of the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the admin of Bois Locker Room, the Instagram private chat group in which teenage boys planned gangrape and made derogatory remarks on girls. Nearly 20 boys were part of the group in which they shared pictures of minor girls and commented on their body parts. The teenage boys are students of schools located in South Delhi.

The CyPAD Unit has also asked for information about the group and its members from Instagram. The report from the platform is still awaited. Earlier, a juvenile group member was apprehended in the case on May 4.

The Delhi Police May 5 identified 10 members involved in the group chat. An FIR under sections 66 and 67A of IT Act and IPC was registered on May 4 at PS Special Cell and investigation has been taken up by CyPAD Unit. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. The role of other group members is being ascertained.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal also took notice of the group and issued notices to the Delhi Police as well as the Instagram. She said that all the culprits should be arrested to give a tough message.

Swati Maliwal took to Instagram and wrote, "DCW has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as gangrape of minor girls. All the people involved in this act should be immediately arrested and a strong message needs to be given out." She also released a video message on Twitter to express her concern over such an incident.

The matter came into light after a Delhi based girl leaked screenshots of the group chat on Instagram and Twitter after which social media was flooded with posts demanding strict action against the boys. They were sharing images of women, many of them minors, without their permission on the group, and were involved in a porn chat. When certain women began to threaten the members of the group with action, they were allegedly threatened to "leak" their nude photos and even threatened them with violence and rape.

Most of the schools and colleges are closed across the country due to the coronavirus scare and parents believe that their wards are busy studying and preparing for their exams. The harsh reality, however, is that their kids on social media platforms are involved in posting lewd comments and misbehaving with the opposite gender