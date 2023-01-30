topStoriesenglish2567452
Delhi Police Detain Juveniles for Gunning Down Man Over Hookah in Vivek Vihar

The accused revealed that the fight was triggered over one of them taking a hookah from a friend of the victim and refusing to pay for it, police said.

New Delhi: Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a man during a fight over hookah in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Monday (January 30). On January 26, Police received a complaint that a group of boys had thrashed a man and sent him to a hospital. The CCTV footage of the incident revealed that one Surjit Singh was beaten up and grievously hurt during a fight between two groups, a senior police officer said. Hedgewar hospital, where he was taken after the incident, declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Police identified all suspects and on Sunday laid a trap near Arthala in UP's Ghaziabad. The three accused tried to escape, but they were nabbed after a brief chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The accused revealed that the fight was triggered over one of them taking a hookah from a friend of the victim and refusing to pay for it, police said.

On January 26, around 8.30 pm, the three got into a fight with Surjit, fired two rounds at him and stabbed him with a knife, before fleeing.

The boys revealed they had purchased the weapons from Baghpat in UP. The gun and the knife used in the crime have been seized, police said.

