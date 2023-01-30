Delhi Police Detain Juveniles for Gunning Down Man Over Hookah in Vivek Vihar
The accused revealed that the fight was triggered over one of them taking a hookah from a friend of the victim and refusing to pay for it, police said.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing a man during a fight over hookah in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Monday (January 30). On January 26, Police received a complaint that a group of boys had thrashed a man and sent him to a hospital. The CCTV footage of the incident revealed that one Surjit Singh was beaten up and grievously hurt during a fight between two groups, a senior police officer said. Hedgewar hospital, where he was taken after the incident, declared him dead on arrival, he said.
Police identified all suspects and on Sunday laid a trap near Arthala in UP's Ghaziabad. The three accused tried to escape, but they were nabbed after a brief chase, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.
The accused revealed that the fight was triggered over one of them taking a hookah from a friend of the victim and refusing to pay for it, police said.
On January 26, around 8.30 pm, the three got into a fight with Surjit, fired two rounds at him and stabbed him with a knife, before fleeing.
The boys revealed they had purchased the weapons from Baghpat in UP. The gun and the knife used in the crime have been seized, police said.
Live Tv
More Stories