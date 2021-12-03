Delhi Police files over 160 FIRs for child pornography, arrests 70 culprits

New Delhi: Delhi Police launched Pan Delhi operation against child pornography. The operation MASOOM was co-ordinated by IFSO Unit of Special Cell and all the districts played an instrumental role in making an enforcement success. This exercise is a classic example of intradepartmental and inter-agency co-ordination.

The details of the violations pertaining to child pornographic material are received at IFSO through National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), which has MOU with National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

All 160 Plus cases have been registered on a PAN Delhi basis in different police stations and necessary legal action has been taken against the offenders. So far, 70 persons have been arrested in this operation.

National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is a private and non-profit organization. This organization was established in the year 1984 by United Nations Congress. The organization is based in the USA. The organization has tie-up with the social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and others.

They scroll/crawl the contents of the social media platforms. Whenever they come across any content found violating the privacy/obscene material regarding children, the same is red-flagged. They procure the IP address details of the user who had uploaded the obscene content.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau) and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Under this MoU, NCMEC is providing CyberTipline complaints/information about sexually offensive content against children to NCRB which is being shared or uploaded on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc. For this, NCMEC works in close coordination with these social media platforms as well as the public at large.

These complaints, along with details of the person sharing/uploading such sexually offensive content are forwarded by NCMEC to NCRB which, then, shares the same with state nodal agencies.

Cyber Crime Unit (IFSO), Special Cell, is the nodal agency in Delhi for the same. At IFSO Unit, the details received from NCRB are analysed for the purpose of identification of any organised nexus. IFSO unit had analysed all the inputs and identified the suspects.

Thereafter, the information was disseminated with the concerned to take further necessary legal action. A team under the supervision of Sh. Raman Lamba, ACP/IFSO, Inspr. Surjeet, SI Manoj and others has been constituted to segregate the Cyber Tiplines provided by NCMEC, on the basis of jurisdiction of districts and police stations.

The information was shared with the concerned police stations and districts for the registration of cases.

