ghazipur border

Delhi Police removes barricades from Tikri, Ghazipur borders at farmers’ protest sites

Delhi Police personnel were seen removing the concrete wall and sharp nails, which were part of the barricading.

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: In a big relief to commuters, the Delhi Police have started removing barricades along the Tikri and Ghazipur borders, 11 months after these were installed to stop the farmers from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from entering the national capital.

After starting the action at the Tikri border on Thursday, the police reached the Ghazipur border on Friday morning to remove the barricades there also.

Besides, Delhi Police personnel were seen removing the concrete wall and sharp nails, which were part of the barricading.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Uttar Pradesh unit president Rajveer Singh Jadaun told IANS: "We have not closed any road, Delhi Police have put up barricades and are now removing them."

"As soon as the road is cleared, we will leave for the national capital as going there is our first right," he said.

The Supreme Court, in its recent order, said that farmers have the right to protest against the Centre`s farm laws, but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

After the Apex Court`s remarks, the farmers had started clearing a part of the road at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

On Thursday, while speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi Police official said: "There is no traffic movement at Tikri border as it is still closed. We have just removed a few obstacles, the rest are still there."

Delhi Police removed the concrete and cement barricades with the help of JCB machines.

It is expected that in the next two to three days, barricades will be totally removed and roads will be cleared for traffic.

Recently, the Haryana government officials inspected the border and reviewed whether the roads have been closed by the Delhi Police or protesters.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for the past 11 months demanding the repeal of the three agricultural farm laws, which they dub as "black laws".

