Delhi Politics: Rahul Gandhi Says, 'Not Much Difference Between Modi, Kejriwal'

Delhi Election 20255: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused former Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the people. Gandhi said that there is little difference between PM Modi and Kejriwal.

Addressing a public rally in Badli Assembly Constituency of Delhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "Kejriwal ji, 5 years ago, you were speaking about drinking Yamuna water, today somebody told me that he is holding press conferences holding bottles carrying Yamuna River, it is hollowness. He keeps lying, the way PM Mod lies, Kejriwal lies too, there isn't much difference between them."

Addressing a programme organised by Dalit influencers in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said merely getting political representation for Dalits and backwards would not help solve their problems unless they got 'bhaagidaari' in institutions and wealth. He also said that once the 'original base' of the Congress party is back, the BJP and the RSS would have to run away.

"This is a battle of ideology. On one side are the BJP-RSS people, on the other side is the Congress party. BJP-RSS people spread hatred and scare people. But wherever BJP-RSS people will spread hatred and violence, Congress will open a 'shop of love' there," said Gandhi.

The former Congress president said there is a 'huge difference' between representation and share of power. "Like I said in the budget, backwards have 50 per cent population but the share of power is just 5 per cent. Dalits have 15 per cent population but have only one per cent share of power. The next question is the share of power and the share of wealth," he said.