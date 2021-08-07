हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Delhi rape, murder case: Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that disclosed identity of victim's relatives

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter to take action over Rahul Gandhi posting the photo of the girl's family on the microblogging website.

Delhi rape, murder case: Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi&#039;s tweet that disclosed identity of victim&#039;s relatives
File Photo

New Delhi: A controversial tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a picture of him meeting the family members of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died in Delhi following an alleged sexual assault showed as "no longer available" on the microblogging website for violating its rules.

Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl's family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi: "Parents' tears are saying only one thing -- their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice."

A click on the tweet led to a message that read: "This tweet violated the Twitter rules."

Delhi rape, murder case: Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi&#039;s tweet that disclosed identity of victim&#039;s relatives

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl's family on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gandhi had met the girl's family members on Wednesday and the Congress leader asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and 'will not back down even an inch'. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiTwitterDelhi rape caseDelhi Minor Rape
Next
Story

IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Must Watch

PT7M29S

DNA: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna