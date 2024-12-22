Who Sent Bomb Threats To Delhi Schools? Police Uncover Bizarre ‘Examination Link' - Read

Delhi schools received bomb threats, but here's the twist: the culprits were their own students. The Special Cell of Delhi Police found that two schools in Rohini got threatening emails from students trying to dodge exams. Their excuse? Not enough prep time.

Bomb threats rocked both Delhi schools, and the emails were sent with a similar motive. Police found the students after examining their IP address and tracing their home.

Venkateshwar Global School received a hoax email on November 29, just a day after a mysterious blast at Rohini’s Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex. Police revealed two siblings from the school sent the email to delay their exams. During counseling, they admitted copying earlier bomb threat tactics used on schools.

In another case, students from two schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar emailed similar threats for the same reason—to shut down schools. Police had declared all threats hoaxes after thorough checks.

The students were released with warnings to their parents after counseling.

Bomb threats have disrupted over 100 Delhi schools in the past 11 days. The emails were sent using VPNs, making it hard for police to trace the senders.

Since May, over 50 bomb threats have also targeted hospitals, airports, and airlines in the city. No arrests have been made so far.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)