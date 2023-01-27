Delhi Shocker: Car Rams Into Scooter, Drags Rider for 350 m on its Roof- WATCH

New Delhi: In another horrific incident, a car rammed into a scooter and dragged a rider on its roof for roughly 350 metres in yet another drag incident reported from Delhi's streets. The scooter rider had landed on the car's roof after being thrown into the air by the impact of the collision. So far, 5 individuals have been detained in the case. An FIR has also been filed with the Keshav Puram police station. One scooty rider is said to have died in the accident, while another is being hospitalized. A car crosses from the opposite side of the road in the CCTV video, and a man is seen stuck on the roof of the speeding car.

"During patrolling b/w Prerna Chowk & Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on Jan 26, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground & the rider's head got stuck b/w the car's windshield & the bonnet," said Usha Rangnani. She further stated that, "Still, the 5 occupants didn't stop the car&dragged the rider&the scooty for 300-350 metres.PCR van chased them&nabbed 2 accused,rest 3 fled.Later they were arrested.Accused were apparently drunk.Rider of scooty died in hospital&the one in pillion hospitalised. Probe on, as quoted by ANI.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of New Year's Day after her scooter was hit by a Baleno automobile, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.