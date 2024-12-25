Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2835737https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-shocker-up-man-sets-himself-on-fire-near-parliament-rescued-by-cops-details-inside-2835737.html
NewsIndia
DELHI NEWS

Delhi Shocker: UP Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Rescued By Cops — Details Inside

Delhi Police said the local police and railway police, along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Shocker: UP Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Rescued By Cops — Details Inside (Photo: ANI)

Delhi News: In a shocking incident, a man tried to end his life by setting himself on fire near Parliament in the national capital on Wednesday. He was rushed to RML hospital. Briefing about the incident, Delhi Police said the local police and railway police, along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire.

"Today one person, probably Jitendra of Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat, set himself on fire in roundabout Rail Bhavan. The local police and railway police, along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire, and the person was sent to the hospital. The issue, as we can decipher, is probably related to personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigation is on," officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the incident, Special CP Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the man was identified as Jitendra Kumar. He is a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He also said that the man decided to take this extreme step due to a rivalry case in which he was not getting justice.

"In the afternoon at around 3:30 pm, a man set himself on fire and the policemen deployed there extinguished the fire and he was immediately sent to RML Hospital for treatment in a police vehicle. We have found many documents from him and our officers have also spoken to him, which revealed that the name of this youth is Jitendra Kumar, he is 26 years old and is a resident of Baghpat district. He has an old rivalry case going on and he has alleged that he is not getting justice in it and the police is supporting the other party... We have contacted the hospital administration and we spoke to their senior doctors and said that he should get the best possible treatment so that we can save his life," Tiwari said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK