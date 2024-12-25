Delhi Shocker: UP Man Sets Himself On Fire Near Parliament, Rescued By Cops — Details Inside

Delhi News: In a shocking incident, a man tried to end his life by setting himself on fire near Parliament in the national capital on Wednesday. He was rushed to RML hospital. Briefing about the incident, Delhi Police said the local police and railway police, along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire.

More details awaited December 25, 2024

"Today one person, probably Jitendra of Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat, set himself on fire in roundabout Rail Bhavan. The local police and railway police, along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire, and the person was sent to the hospital. The issue, as we can decipher, is probably related to personal enmity in Bagpat. Further investigation is on," officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the incident, Special CP Law and Order Madhup Tiwari said that the man was identified as Jitendra Kumar. He is a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He also said that the man decided to take this extreme step due to a rivalry case in which he was not getting justice.

"In the afternoon at around 3:30 pm, a man set himself on fire and the policemen deployed there extinguished the fire and he was immediately sent to RML Hospital for treatment in a police vehicle. We have found many documents from him and our officers have also spoken to him, which revealed that the name of this youth is Jitendra Kumar, he is 26 years old and is a resident of Baghpat district. He has an old rivalry case going on and he has alleged that he is not getting justice in it and the police is supporting the other party... We have contacted the hospital administration and we spoke to their senior doctors and said that he should get the best possible treatment so that we can save his life," Tiwari said.