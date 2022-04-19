हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
taxi strike

Delhi taxi drivers’ strike to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike enters day two

"Ola, Uber cabs will not ply on the roads today... A call on the future course of action will taken after the protest in the evening,” Rathore told PTI.

Delhi taxi drivers' strike to demand CNG subsidy, fare hike enters day two
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The strike called by drivers attached to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates entered its second day on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

However, auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have decided to postpone their stir bringing much-needed relief to Delhiites.

Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, which represents drivers attached to app-based cab aggregators, said a decision on whether to continue the strike or postpone it will be taken in the evening. 

"Ola, Uber cabs will not ply on the roads today. We will also hold a protest at Jantar Mantar later in the day to press for our demands. A call on the future course of action will taken after the protest in the evening,” Rathore told PTI. 

As the app-based cabs remained off the roads, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing.

"I am trying to book a cab for my office in Noida Film City from Mayur Vihar but the fare is high due to the strike. I usually pay around Rs 300, but today the estimated fare is around Rs 700," a commuter Nilesh Kumar said. 

However, the impact of the strike was minimised on Tuesday due to auto-rickshaws and yellow-black taxis resuming services.

