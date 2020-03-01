Delhi violence: 167 FIRs registered for violence; schools in riot-hit areas to remain shut till March 7

New Delhi: Some signs of normalcy returned to riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Saturday as people stepped out of their homes to buy groceries and medicines from a few shops that opened amid intensified patrolling by security personnel. However, schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the prevailing tensed situation.

In the meantime, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Saturday (February 29) that board examinations for Class X and XII will be held as per schedule from March 2 onwards in violence-hit northeast Delhi too.

An affidavit was filed by CBSE in Delhi High Court and the court has directed Delhi Police and Delhi government to ensure the safety of students and render all help to conduct exams in violence-hit areas.

On Friday (February 28), the Delhi High Court had that it is not a viable option to shift board examination centres at this time and directed the Delhi police to ensure proper security at the centres in the violence-hit areas of the national capital.

In Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad and Bhajanpura, which were among the areas worst hit by the communal violence, there were more vehicles and people on the roads than in the last few days.

Personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces encouraged people to open their shops and appealed for peace and communal harmony. They started their march at Jaffrabad and moved through Maujpur and then into the narrow lanes of Noor-e-Ilahi, Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura, areas where mobs ran riot vandalising shops, houses and torching vehicles early this week.

On Saturday, Yamuna Vihar resident Amit Tanwar said the situation has improved and grocery stores and other shops opened during the day. However, some establishments like restaurants are still not open as their workers have not come to work, he added.

Sources said the Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number for people to report circulation of provocative messages and take complaints on those spreading rumours.

Among the several houses torched by rioters was that of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Mohammad Anees, who is currently posted at a camp of the force the in West Bengal's Radhabari. The BSF has decided to rebuild his house and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift'.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is facing flak for allegedly making provocative statements before communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi, and families of some of the victims of the violence participated in a 'march against jihadi terrorism' taken out in Connaught Place on Saturday during which some people raised slogans of 'shoot the traitors'.