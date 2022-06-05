New Delhi: The national capital witnessed scorching summer heat on Saturday (June 4, 2022) with the temperature in parts of the city going beyond 47 degree Celsius, as per the data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met Office informed that the maximum temperature was 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur and Pitampura recorded 46.5 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the weather station at Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degree Celsius. Nearby regions like Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature was 47.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar in Haryana reported 46.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD, in its bulletin on Saturday, informed that the heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over northwest and central India during next two-three days. The weather office said that the maximum temperature was expected to rise by two degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave at isolated places in Delhi on Sunday.

IMD’s heatwave forecast:

- IMD said that isolated places in Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will witness heatwave on June 4 and 5.

- The weather office also said that areas in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh will witness heatwave conditions from June 4 to 6.

- South Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions from June 4 to 8.

- Met Office said there is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India from June 7.

- It predicted an intense spell of rainfall over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

(With agency inputs)