हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi's Ghazipur slaughterhouse shut for harming environment

The bench was dealing with a complaint filed against the violation of environmental norms in the operation of a slaughterhouse by Frigorifico Allana Pvt.

Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur slaughterhouse shut for harming environment

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has put a stay on the slaughterhouse in Ghazipur -- the only legal facility to butcher buffaloes, sheep, and goats in the national capital -- for violation of environmental norms.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: "We direct that the Project Proponent (PP) may not be allowed to operate the plant unless a Joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee certifies that the project can be operated in accordance with the consent conditions and environmental norms."

The bench was dealing with a complaint filed against the violation of environmental norms in the operation of a slaughterhouse by Frigorifico Allana Pvt.

On May 12, the project proponent submitted that it has handed over the slaughtering house to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on March 5 last year. Thus, the EDMC is now the PP, the order dated May 13 said.

"In case the project is to be permitted, the Committee may ensure 100 per cent recirculation of treated water and the adoption of the Zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) system. The statutory regulators may fix accountability for past violations, following due process of law. Payment of assessed compensation, to be used for restoration of the environment, will be a condition precedent for permitting the project," said the order dated May 13.

According to the applicant, the slaughterhouse is being run even after the expiry of the lease agreement and discharging carcass residue in the groundwater and drains. Accordingly, the tribunal had assigned a joint committee to look into the matter. Taking note of the report by the committee, the NGT pointed out that number of animals to be slaughtered is not specifically authorised, and "dewatering machine for drying the sludge has not been established in the abattoir.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiNational Green TribunalDelhi Pollution Control CommitteeSlaughterhouseGhazipur
Next
Story

'Blood for Blood, Death for Death': Wife of IAF officer allegedly killed by separatist leader Yasin Malik

Must Watch

PT10M8S

Exclusive Interview: Former Court Commissioner Ajay Mishra in conversation with Zee Media