New Delhi: The blistering heatwave sweeping across the national capital and adjoining areas intensified further on Saturday (April 9, 2022) with the maximum temperature in Delhi rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature in April since 1950. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was also eight degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Additionally, the weather department has issued an Orange alert for the national capital for Sunday and has predicted that severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the region.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The weather department also informed that the heatwave is likely to further intensify. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may touch the 42-degree mark on Saturday, the IMD said. It also added that cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday.

IMD added that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

