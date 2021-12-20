हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Delimitation Commission suggests six Assembly seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

Delimitation Commission in a meeting with its five associate members on Monday (December 20) also proposed nine seats for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Delimitation Commission suggests six Assembly seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir
Pic Courtesy: ANI ((Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, NC chief Farooq Abdullah and others ahead of a meeting of Delimitation Commission)

New Delhi:  The Delimitation Commission has reportedly suggested six additional seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir Valley in its 'Paper 1'. 

As per PTI, the Commission, which has been tasked to redraw the assembly seats of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, discussed  'Paper 1' with its five associate members on Monday (December 20) and proposed nine seats for STs and seven for SCs in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The associate members included five Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir who participated in the meeting. According to the news agency, they have been asked to respond to the proposal by the end of this month.

Union minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah were among those present in the meeting, besides BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma, Hasnain Masoodi, and Mohammad Akbar Lone. On Saturday,  NC MP Hasnain Masoodi had confirmed that his party leaders will attend the Delimitation Commission's associate members meeting in New Delhi. 

 The Centre constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is an ex-officio member of the panel.

(With agency inputs)

