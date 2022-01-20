हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dense fog

Dense fog grips North India; Cold wave continues in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

"Dense fog is being reported at 0830 hrs IST over Delhi (Palam 50m), Punjab(Amritsar 50m), Haryana(Karnal and Hissar 50m each), UP(Lucknow 50m), northwest MP(Gwalior 50m) Bihar(Patna and Gaya 50m), Sub Himalayan West Bengal (Cooch Behar 50m) and Assam (Dhubri 50m)," IMD said. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: The national capital and other parts of the country witnessed dense fog and cold wave on Thursday (January 20, 2022) morning leading to poor visibility, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The data recorded by the national weather forecasting agency stated that the visibility in Delhi`s Palam, Punjab`s Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh`s Lucknow, Northwest Madhya Pradesh`s Gwalior, Sub Himalayan West Bengal`s Cooch Behar and Assam`s Dhubri was at 50 meters at 8:30 am today. 

Dense fog was also reported in parts of Bihar. The visibility dropped at 50 meters in Gaya and at 8:30 am. Haryana`s Karnal and Hissar also reported 50 metres each. 

Uttar Pradesh witnessed cold waves and fog gripped in Gorakhpur city due to which `Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express` train movement was affected and delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. 

"Cold wave and fog grip Gorakhpur city with train movement also affected Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express (12555) delayed by 2 hours 30 mins," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways informed.

"About 13 trains running late for today, including Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, Kanpur -New Delhi Express," CPRO, Northern Railways said.

